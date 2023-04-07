Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) volume hits 0.17 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) set off with pace as it heaved 12.73% to $1.24. During the day, the stock rose to $1.34 and sunk to $1.12 before settling in for the price of $1.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PT posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$3.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 25.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6683, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7021.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 124 workers. It has generated 216,626 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -127,206. The stock had 1.28 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.41, operating margin was -39.05 and Pretax Margin of -58.85.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.88%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -58.72.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.70%.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, PT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.42.

Technical Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, PT]. Its last 5-days volume of 82360.0 was inferior to the volume of 0.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.1115.

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.46% that was lower than 113.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.