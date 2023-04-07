Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) is predicted to post EPS of -0.21 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) established initial surge of 7.41% at $1.74, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.7763 and sunk to $1.565 before settling in for the price of $1.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRST posted a 52-week range of $1.30-$10.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.6696, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.7844.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Presto Automation Inc. industry. Presto Automation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.60%, in contrast to 30.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 5,627 shares at the rate of 3.30, making the entire transaction reach 18,569 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,598. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 9,177 for 3.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,569. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,598 in total.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Presto Automation Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in the upcoming year.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Presto Automation Inc. (PRST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.74.

In the same vein, PRST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Presto Automation Inc. (PRST)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Presto Automation Inc., PRST]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 60327.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.2607.

Raw Stochastic average of Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 168.52% that was higher than 157.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.