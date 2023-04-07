QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) is predicted to post EPS of -0.18 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.03% to $0.28. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3352 and sunk to $0.28 before settling in for the price of $0.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QTEK posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$3.31.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4012, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0572.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. QualTek Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 57.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,500 shares at the rate of 1.91, making the entire transaction reach 10,505 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,750. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 7,250 for 1.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,875. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,250 in total.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -7.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.03.

In the same vein, QTEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK)

Going through the that latest performance of [QualTek Services Inc., QTEK]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.13 million was inferior to the volume of 0.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.0572.

Raw Stochastic average of QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.14% that was higher than 130.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.