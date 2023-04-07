RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $20.98: Right on the Precipice

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) established initial surge of 0.06% at $17.93, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $18.07 and sunk to $17.66 before settling in for the price of $17.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RMAX posted a 52-week range of $16.78-$28.25.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 138.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $297.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.98.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 594 employees. It has generated 594,926 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,286. The stock had 9.61 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.25 and Pretax Margin of +5.13.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the RE/MAX Holdings Inc. industry. RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 63,755 shares at the rate of 17.34, making the entire transaction reach 1,105,512 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,555,839. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s 10% Owner bought 15,000 for 16.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 254,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,492,084 in total.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.58) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.73 while generating a return on equity of 1.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 138.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in the upcoming year.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $56.92, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.91.

In the same vein, RMAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [RE/MAX Holdings Inc., RMAX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.02% that was lower than 41.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.