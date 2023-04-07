Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.22 million

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.65% at $0.51. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5541 and sunk to $0.491 before settling in for the price of $0.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RBT posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$10.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $97.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0587, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.6104.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 434 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.23, operating margin was -37.50 and Pretax Margin of -41.71.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 79.70%, in contrast to 70.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director bought 555,555 shares at the rate of 0.90, making the entire transaction reach 500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 681,183. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s 10% Owner bought 111,111 for 0.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 111,111 in total.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.46 while generating a return on equity of -733.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14.

In the same vein, RBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.1207.

Raw Stochastic average of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.74% that was lower than 144.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.