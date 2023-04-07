Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (SAMA) recent quarterly performance of 3.60% is not showing the real picture

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: SAMA) flaunted slowness of -0.19% at $10.35, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $10.6589 and sunk to $10.35 before settling in for the price of $10.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAMA posted a 52-week range of $9.77-$10.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $213.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.96.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (SAMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.57.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.00%.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: SAMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (SAMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, SAMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (SAMA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II, SAMA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 43237.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (SAMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.36% that was lower than 3.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.