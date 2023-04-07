SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) return on Assets touches 0.14: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 6.98% at $1.84. During the day, the stock rose to $1.90 and sunk to $1.70 before settling in for the price of $1.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICU posted a 52-week range of $1.64-$22.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.8682, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.7906.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 80.90%, in contrast to 80.00% institutional ownership.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.16.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

In the same vein, ICU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23.

Technical Analysis of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU), its last 5-days Average volume was 48820.0 that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.2095.

Raw Stochastic average of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.23% that was lower than 115.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.