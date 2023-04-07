Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) last month volatility was 11.78%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.07% to $1.42. During the day, the stock rose to $1.54 and sunk to $1.40 before settling in for the price of $1.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBEV posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$3.45.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 82.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3593, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6077.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Beverages – Brewers industry. Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.40%, in contrast to 5.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s CEO and Chairman bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 1.68, making the entire transaction reach 5,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,327,070. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 15, Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 1,000 for 1.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,827. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,324,070 in total.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.41.

In the same vein, SBEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

[Splash Beverage Group Inc., SBEV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.1557.

Raw Stochastic average of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.80% that was higher than 86.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.