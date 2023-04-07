Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) is -0.22% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on April 06, 2023, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) remained unchanged at $15.36. During the day, the stock rose to $15.454 and sunk to $15.335 before settling in for the price of $15.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPH posted a 52-week range of $14.40-$17.75.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 4.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $968.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.86.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3174 workers. It has generated 473,051 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 44,016. The stock had 20.03 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.05, operating margin was +15.60 and Pretax Margin of +9.33.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry. Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 20.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Vice President-Product Supply sold 3,882 shares at the rate of 16.29, making the entire transaction reach 63,238 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,773. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s SVP-Prod.Sup,Purch.&Log.s sold 12,500 for 16.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,375. This particular insider is now the holder of 164,113 in total.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.53) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +9.30 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.07, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.51.

In the same vein, SPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Suburban Propane Partners L.P., SPH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.12 million was lower the volume of 0.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.41% that was lower than 17.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.