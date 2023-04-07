Sunoco LP (SUN) EPS growth this year is -11.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.86% to $44.05. During the day, the stock rose to $44.55 and sunk to $43.975 before settling in for the price of $44.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUN posted a 52-week range of $34.26-$48.59.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 106.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.05.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2302 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 11,176,803 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 172,459. The stock had 35.66 Receivables turnover and 4.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.69, operating margin was +2.67 and Pretax Margin of +1.95.

Sunoco LP (SUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Sunoco LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 20.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s President & CEO bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 35.49, making the entire transaction reach 177,475 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,000.

Sunoco LP (SUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.78) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +1.54 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sunoco LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.15 in the upcoming year.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunoco LP (SUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.41, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 230.38.

In the same vein, SUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.68, a figure that is expected to reach 1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sunoco LP (SUN)

[Sunoco LP, SUN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Sunoco LP (SUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.35% that was higher than 19.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.