T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) 14-day ATR is 0.42: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.82% at $2.19, before settling in for the price of $2.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDAI posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$40.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.76.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. T Stamp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.42%, in contrast to 5.50% institutional ownership.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

T Stamp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.47.

In the same vein, IDAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI), its last 5-days Average volume was 59740.0 that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 91008.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.38% that was higher than 134.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.