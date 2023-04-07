Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) 14-day ATR is 0.42: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Markets

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.82% at $2.19, before settling in for the price of $2.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDAI posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$40.25.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.76.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. T Stamp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.42%, in contrast to 5.50% institutional ownership.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

T Stamp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.47.

In the same vein, IDAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI), its last 5-days Average volume was 59740.0 that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 91008.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.38% that was higher than 134.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) recent quarterly performance of 7.10% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
As on Thursday, Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) started slowly as it slid -1.72% to $59.56, before settling in for the price of $60.60...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) last week performance was 3.58%

Shaun Noe -
As on Thursday, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GLO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.61% to $4.92, before settling in for...
Read more

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Moves -0.09% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Sana Meer -
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.09% at $10.54, before...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.