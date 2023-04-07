Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) EPS is poised to hit 0.14 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on April 06, 2023, Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.71% to $5.37. During the day, the stock rose to $5.47 and sunk to $5.0595 before settling in for the price of $5.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEO posted a 52-week range of $3.72-$6.85.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 48.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -57.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $430.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.72.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 21729 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.66, operating margin was -6.69 and Pretax Margin of -31.95.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Telecom Argentina S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.00%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by -$0.83. This company achieved a net margin of -28.50 while generating a return on equity of -31.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.87.

In the same vein, TEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Telecom Argentina S.A., TEO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 76640.0 was lower the volume of 0.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.65% that was lower than 56.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.