The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) surge 1.26% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) established initial surge of 0.05% at $18.49, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $18.565 and sunk to $18.33 before settling in for the price of $18.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCKT posted a 52-week range of $17.10-$24.78.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 1.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $496.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.42.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1175 workers. It has generated 249,993 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,725. The stock had 5.74 Receivables turnover and 1.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.18, operating margin was +18.59 and Pretax Margin of +18.76.

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The Hackett Group Inc. industry. The Hackett Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.50%, in contrast to 78.50% institutional ownership.

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.33) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.89 while generating a return on equity of 40.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.49, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.52.

In the same vein, HCKT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The Hackett Group Inc., HCKT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.91% that was lower than 35.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.