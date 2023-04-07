Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

The key reasons why Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is -65.14% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.00% to $0.44. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4489 and sunk to $0.43 before settling in for the price of $0.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACST posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$1.26.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5468, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6424.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.28%, in contrast to 0.11% institutional ownership.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, ACST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

[Acasti Pharma Inc., ACST] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.0401.

Raw Stochastic average of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.22% that was lower than 80.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) last month performance of -3.56% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe -
Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE: GPOR) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.37% at $75.81. During the day, the...
Read more

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) latest performance of 3.36% is not what was on cards

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) set off with pace as it heaved 3.36%...
Read more

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) recent quarterly performance of -3.34% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) established initial surge of 7.62% at $5.79, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

