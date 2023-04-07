The key reasons why Astronics Corporation (ATRO) is -13.83% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) set off with pace as it heaved 4.87% to $13.77. During the day, the stock rose to $13.82 and sunk to $13.2637 before settling in for the price of $13.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATRO posted a 52-week range of $7.46-$15.98.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $525.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.79.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2400 employees. It has generated 222,873 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -14,895. The stock had 4.07 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.27, operating margin was -6.14 and Pretax Margin of -5.57.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Astronics Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 72.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Director bought 5,700 shares at the rate of 8.65, making the entire transaction reach 49,305 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,384. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer bought 2,400 for 8.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,375. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,317 in total.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -6.68 while generating a return on equity of -14.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Astronics Corporation (ATRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98.

In the same vein, ATRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Astronics Corporation (ATRO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Astronics Corporation, ATRO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.22 million was inferior to the volume of 0.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Astronics Corporation (ATRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.82% that was lower than 78.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.