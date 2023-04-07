The key reasons why Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is -20.65% away from 52-week high?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.51% to $17.71, before settling in for the price of $17.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSAC posted a 52-week range of $13.37-$22.32.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $471.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.31) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.16, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.62.

In the same vein, BSAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

[Banco Santander-Chile, BSAC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.67% that was lower than 25.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.