The key reasons why Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) is -76.36% away from 52-week high?

Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 3.12% at $3.31. During the day, the stock rose to $3.41 and sunk to $3.21 before settling in for the price of $3.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPSC posted a 52-week range of $3.11-$14.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $191.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.08.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 163 employees. It has generated 31,896 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -803,264. The stock had 10.10 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -93.71, operating margin was -2381.82 and Pretax Margin of -2516.66.

Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Century Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.42%, in contrast to 58.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 15,597 shares at the rate of 3.55, making the entire transaction reach 55,369 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 249,083. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 22, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 65,698 for 3.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 244,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,750 in total.

Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.59) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -2518.41 while generating a return on equity of -37.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.95 in the upcoming year.

Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 36.91.

In the same vein, IPSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.18 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.88% that was lower than 63.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

