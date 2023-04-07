The key reasons why Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI) is -47.14% away from 52-week high?

As on April 06, 2023, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.39% to $34.72. During the day, the stock rose to $34.78 and sunk to $33.51 before settling in for the price of $33.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCSI posted a 52-week range of $29.62-$65.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $665.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.78.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 459 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.91, operating margin was +41.92 and Pretax Margin of +27.29.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 38.52, making the entire transaction reach 38,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,000.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +19.98.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.50% and is forecasted to reach 5.48 in the upcoming year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84.

In the same vein, CCSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.63, a figure that is expected to reach 1.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc., CCSI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 99280.0 was lower the volume of 0.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.86% that was lower than 60.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.