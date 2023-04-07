The key reasons why DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) is -84.54% away from 52-week high?

As on April 06, 2023, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) started slowly as it slid -4.26% to $0.45. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5174 and sunk to $0.45 before settling in for the price of $0.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DTEA posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$2.91.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -13.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 83.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 231.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8348, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0105.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 204 employees. It has generated 219,740 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 164,957. The stock had 22.49 Receivables turnover and 1.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.36, operating margin was -3.91 and Pretax Margin of +74.11.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.31%, in contrast to 11.30% institutional ownership.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +75.07 while generating a return on equity of 924.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 231.20%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, DTEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29.

Technical Analysis of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DAVIDsTEA Inc., DTEA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 80900.0 was better the volume of 36394.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.0691.

Raw Stochastic average of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 197.12% that was higher than 100.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.