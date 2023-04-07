The key reasons why Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) is -87.11% away from 52-week high?

As on April 06, 2023, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.75% to $0.47. During the day, the stock rose to $0.47 and sunk to $0.4518 before settling in for the price of $0.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FAMI posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$3.64.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 30.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -57.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -83.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6313, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7183.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 56 employees. It has generated 1,771,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,714. The stock had 3.83 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.48, operating margin was +0.95 and Pretax Margin of +2.12.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Farmmi Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.24 while generating a return on equity of 1.41.

Farmmi Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -83.40%.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Farmmi Inc. (FAMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.11, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.52.

In the same vein, FAMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Farmmi Inc., FAMI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.14 million was lower the volume of 0.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.0259.

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.01% that was lower than 113.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.