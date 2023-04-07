Search
Sana Meer
The key reasons why ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) is -56.00% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 18.18% at $2.86. During the day, the stock rose to $2.9501 and sunk to $2.42 before settling in for the price of $2.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPA posted a 52-week range of $2.35-$6.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 49.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -90.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.59.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.54%, in contrast to 5.76% institutional ownership.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -90.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in the upcoming year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.51.

In the same vein, IPA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA), its last 5-days Average volume was 53500.0 that shows progress from its year to date volume of 42567.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.84% that was higher than 69.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Trading Directions

