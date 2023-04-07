The key reasons why Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is -30.30% away from 52-week high?

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 0.31% at $63.88. During the day, the stock rose to $64.43 and sunk to $63.58 before settling in for the price of $63.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INDB posted a 52-week range of $62.51-$91.65.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.35.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1739 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +47.00 and Pretax Margin of +46.06.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Independent Bank Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s CEO sold 1,200 shares at the rate of 77.80, making the entire transaction reach 93,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 16, Company’s Director sold 858 for 87.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 75,387. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,647 in total.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.65) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +34.94 while generating a return on equity of 8.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Independent Bank Corp. (INDB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.21, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.39.

In the same vein, INDB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.70, a figure that is expected to reach 1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.80% While, its Average True Range was 2.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.70% that was higher than 29.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.