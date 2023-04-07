The key reasons why Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) is -28.93% away from 52-week high?

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE: NGS) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.70% to $10.66. During the day, the stock rose to $10.78 and sunk to $10.4335 before settling in for the price of $10.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NGS posted a 52-week range of $9.11-$15.00.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -614.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $129.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.77.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 247 employees. It has generated 293,198 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -37,178. The stock had 3.19 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.29, operating margin was -12.86 and Pretax Margin of -16.27.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.50%, in contrast to 80.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Director sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 11.05, making the entire transaction reach 33,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,148. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,918 for 15.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,770. This particular insider is now the holder of 511,259 in total.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -12.68 while generating a return on equity of -3.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -614.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE: NGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64.

In the same vein, NGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS)

[Natural Gas Services Group Inc., NGS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.53% that was lower than 39.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.