TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) is predicted to post EPS of 0.00 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 18.52% at $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $0.85 and sunk to $0.7003 before settling in for the price of $0.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOMZ posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$1.74.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7079, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7271.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 24 employees. It has generated 277,937 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -96,002. The stock had 3.25 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.74, operating margin was -34.56 and Pretax Margin of -34.54.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.00%, in contrast to 5.60% institutional ownership.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -34.54 while generating a return on equity of -23.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93.

In the same vein, TOMZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 36300.0 that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 76318.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.0740.

Raw Stochastic average of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.74% that was higher than 97.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.