TopBuild Corp. (BLD) volume hits 0.18 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on April 06, 2023, TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.92% to $191.47. During the day, the stock rose to $192.24 and sunk to $184.50 before settling in for the price of $189.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLD posted a 52-week range of $140.66-$221.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 21.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $198.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $178.90.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13119 employees. It has generated 381,793 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 42,380. The stock had 6.66 Receivables turnover and 1.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.68, operating margin was +15.94 and Pretax Margin of +14.82.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. TopBuild Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 98.60% institutional ownership.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $4.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.07) by $0.73. This company achieved a net margin of +11.10 while generating a return on equity of 31.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.30% and is forecasted to reach 16.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 49.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TopBuild Corp. (BLD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.16, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.81.

In the same vein, BLD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.16, a figure that is expected to reach 4.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TopBuild Corp. (BLD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TopBuild Corp., BLD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.28 million was better the volume of 0.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.02% While, its Average True Range was 7.08.

Raw Stochastic average of TopBuild Corp. (BLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.86% that was lower than 37.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.