Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Moves -1.10% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.10% to $138.87. During the day, the stock rose to $139.37 and sunk to $138.21 before settling in for the price of $140.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TM posted a 52-week range of $130.07-$177.69.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.36 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.36 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $221.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $140.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $144.32.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 372817 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 84,168,659 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,644,796. The stock had 3.09 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.03, operating margin was +9.55 and Pretax Margin of +10.93.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Toyota Motor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.50%, in contrast to 1.30% institutional ownership.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +9.08 while generating a return on equity of 11.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Toyota Motor Corporation (TM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.38, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.62.

In the same vein, TM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.38.

Technical Analysis of Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Toyota Motor Corporation, TM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.25 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.93% While, its Average True Range was 1.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.06% that was lower than 18.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.