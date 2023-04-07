Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.3227: Right on the Precipice

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.02% to $1.81. During the day, the stock rose to $1.83 and sunk to $1.74 before settling in for the price of $1.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOUR posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$2.90.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -47.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $220.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9979, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3227.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2019 suggests? It has posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tuniu Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.60.

In the same vein, TOUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26.

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

[Tuniu Corporation, TOUR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.1057.

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.00% that was lower than 139.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.