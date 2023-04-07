Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) surge 6.81% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.66% to $4.55. During the day, the stock rose to $4.58 and sunk to $4.52 before settling in for the price of $4.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TKC posted a 52-week range of $2.33-$5.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $877.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $471.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.71.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18999 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.19, operating margin was +23.54 and Pretax Margin of +14.12.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.40%, in contrast to 4.20% institutional ownership.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +20.52 while generating a return on equity of 41.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.90, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.46.

In the same vein, TKC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66.

Technical Analysis of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., TKC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.24 million was inferior to the volume of 0.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.38% that was lower than 60.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.