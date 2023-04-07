Ucommune International Ltd (UK) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $119.82K

Search
Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.24% to $0.96. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9999 and sunk to $0.9201 before settling in for the price of $0.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UK posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$7.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -208.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1156, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6103.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 513 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 323,480 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -610,682. The stock had 6.34 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -7.24, operating margin was -48.67 and Pretax Margin of -204.10.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Ucommune International Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.62%, in contrast to 58.90% institutional ownership.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -188.79 while generating a return on equity of -174.35.

Ucommune International Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -208.60%.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ucommune International Ltd (UK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.03.

In the same vein, UK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -62.56.

Technical Analysis of Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

[Ucommune International Ltd, UK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.0940.

Raw Stochastic average of Ucommune International Ltd (UK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.97% that was lower than 80.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

