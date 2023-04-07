Search
Shaun Noe
UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.75

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.57% to $8.80. During the day, the stock rose to $9.00 and sunk to $8.60 before settling in for the price of $8.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URGN posted a 52-week range of $4.85-$12.63.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 51.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $187.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.94.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.11, operating margin was -122.82 and Pretax Margin of -167.86.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 71.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 1,900 shares at the rate of 10.12, making the entire transaction reach 19,228 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 146,879. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s General Counsel sold 1,636 for 10.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,556. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,600 in total.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.07) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -170.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.90% and is forecasted to reach -3.39 in the upcoming year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.91.

In the same vein, URGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.81, a figure that is expected to reach -1.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)

Going through the that latest performance of [UroGen Pharma Ltd., URGN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.15 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.29% that was higher than 74.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

