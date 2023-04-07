Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $424.21K

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) established initial surge of 3.77% at $7.99, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $8.01 and sunk to $7.63 before settling in for the price of $7.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VYGR posted a 52-week range of $4.61-$10.81.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 32.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $346.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.66.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Voyager Therapeutics Inc. industry. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 61.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s President and CEO sold 7,437 shares at the rate of 7.83, making the entire transaction reach 58,232 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 214,618. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,259 for 7.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,858. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,617 in total.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by $0.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.83 in the upcoming year.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.47.

In the same vein, VYGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Voyager Therapeutics Inc., VYGR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.84% that was lower than 72.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.