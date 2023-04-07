Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) Open at price of $157.72: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS) flaunted slowness of -1.59% at $155.14, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $158.125 and sunk to $154.92 before settling in for the price of $157.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WTS posted a 52-week range of $116.31-$181.40.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $168.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $147.42.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4600 employees. It has generated 430,326 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 54,674. The stock had 8.71 Receivables turnover and 1.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.17, operating margin was +16.36 and Pretax Margin of +15.54.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Watts Water Technologies Inc. industry. Watts Water Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 97.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 23, this organization’s President- APAC, M. East, Afr. sold 240 shares at the rate of 149.33, making the entire transaction reach 35,839 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,063. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s President- APAC, M. East, Afr. sold 3,800 for 129.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 492,252. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,303 in total.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.53) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +12.71 while generating a return on equity of 20.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.10% and is forecasted to reach 7.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.74, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.56.

In the same vein, WTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.48, a figure that is expected to reach 1.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Watts Water Technologies Inc., WTS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.83% While, its Average True Range was 4.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.12% that was lower than 27.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.