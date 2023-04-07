West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) latest performance of 0.57% is not what was on cards

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.57% to $71.93. During the day, the stock rose to $72.22 and sunk to $70.36 before settling in for the price of $71.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WFG posted a 52-week range of $67.45-$102.96.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.67.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11000 employees. It has generated 1,148,116 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 233,742. The stock had 18.50 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.09, operating margin was +27.09 and Pretax Margin of +26.73.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Lumber & Wood Production industry. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.73%, in contrast to 43.77% institutional ownership.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by -$1.04. This company achieved a net margin of +20.36 while generating a return on equity of 25.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.77, and its Beta score is 2.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.52.

In the same vein, WFG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 26.01, a figure that is expected to reach 1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)

[West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., WFG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.79% While, its Average True Range was 2.06.

Raw Stochastic average of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.50% that was lower than 32.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.