Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Yunji Inc. (YJ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $274.45K

Analyst Insights

As on April 06, 2023, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) started slowly as it slid -1.09% to $0.37. During the day, the stock rose to $0.386 and sunk to $0.3568 before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YJ posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$1.20.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -29.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -207.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4701, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7541.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Yunji Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.26%, in contrast to 20.40% institutional ownership.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yunji Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -207.30%.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yunji Inc. (YJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45.

In the same vein, YJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Yunji Inc., YJ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 50180.0 was lower the volume of 0.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.0268.

Raw Stochastic average of Yunji Inc. (YJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.46% that was lower than 68.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

