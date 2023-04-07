Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Moves 0.04% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) established initial surge of 0.04% at $300.26, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $303.13 and sunk to $294.80 before settling in for the price of $300.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZBRA posted a 52-week range of $224.87-$427.02.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $306.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $290.79.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10500 employees. It has generated 542,286 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 44,095. The stock had 7.33 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.17, operating margin was +14.91 and Pretax Margin of +9.55.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Zebra Technologies Corporation industry. Zebra Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 91.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 1,600 shares at the rate of 292.38, making the entire transaction reach 467,808 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,168. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04, Company’s Chief Global Ops & Services sold 2,331 for 328.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 765,735. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,976 in total.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $4.54) by -$0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +8.13 while generating a return on equity of 16.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.30% and is forecasted to reach 19.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.14, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.33.

In the same vein, ZBRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.79, a figure that is expected to reach 4.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Zebra Technologies Corporation, ZBRA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.31% While, its Average True Range was 8.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.77% that was lower than 37.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.