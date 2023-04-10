1.43% volatility in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 06, 2023, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) opened at $11.34, higher 1.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.41 and dropped to $11.31 before settling in for the closing price of $11.17. Price fluctuations for VOD have ranged from $9.94 to $17.67 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -0.90%. With a float of $2.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.70 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 96941 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 23.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

The latest stats from [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.15 million was inferior to 7.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 53.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.45. The third major resistance level sits at $11.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.19.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are currently 2,707,103K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 52,987 M according to its annual income of 2,427 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,594 M and its income totaled 1,354 M.