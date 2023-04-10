13.37% volatility in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 06, 2023, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) opened at $5.68, higher 8.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.4285 and dropped to $5.6515 before settling in for the closing price of $5.74. Price fluctuations for GETY have ranged from $3.42 to $37.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 216.70% at the time writing. With a float of $193.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.07 million.

In an organization with 1700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.41, operating margin of +21.81, and the pretax margin is -3.62.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Getty Images Holdings Inc. is 68.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 137,034. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 34,173 shares at a rate of $4.01, taking the stock ownership to the 365,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,952 for $4.01, making the entire transaction worth $11,838. This insider now owns 29,506 shares in total.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.37 while generating a return on equity of -12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 216.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s (GETY) raw stochastic average was set at 58.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.54. Second resistance stands at $6.87. The third major resistance level sits at $7.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.99.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Key Stats

There are currently 395,268K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 926,240 K according to its annual income of -77,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 695,770 K and its income totaled -8,250 K.