14.36% percent quarterly performance for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is not indicative of the underlying story

April 06, 2023, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) trading session started at the price of $26.59, that was -2.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.77 and dropped to $26.0254 before settling in for the closing price of $27.02. A 52-week range for RRC has been $22.61 – $37.44.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 191.40%. With a float of $234.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.88 million.

The firm has a total of 544 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.79, operating margin of +54.73, and the pretax margin is +26.50.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Range Resources Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 173,255. In this transaction SVP, Principal Accting Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $34.65, taking the stock ownership to the 80,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Director sold 1,600 for $31.44, making the entire transaction worth $50,306. This insider now owns 10,685 shares in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.2) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +21.64 while generating a return on equity of 46.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.44% during the next five years compared to 202.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Range Resources Corporation, RRC], we can find that recorded value of 3.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 42.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.13. The third major resistance level sits at $27.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.26.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

There are 241,681K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.53 billion. As of now, sales total 4,147 M while income totals 1,183 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,630 M while its last quarter net income were 814,240 K.