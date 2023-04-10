2.15% volatility in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) stock priced at $69.98, down -1.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.24 and dropped to $69.15 before settling in for the closing price of $70.36. DD’s price has ranged from $49.52 to $78.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 2.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.90%. With a float of $453.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $477.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23000 workers is very important to gauge.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of DuPont de Nemours Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 33,548. In this transaction Director of this company sold 450 shares at a rate of $74.55, taking the stock ownership to the 3,115 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Director sold 376 for $74.49, making the entire transaction worth $28,008. This insider now owns 10,773 shares in total.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $1.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.44% during the next five years compared to 26.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

The latest stats from [DuPont de Nemours Inc., DD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.07 million was inferior to 3.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) raw stochastic average was set at 27.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.77. The third major resistance level sits at $71.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.02.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.25 billion, the company has a total of 458,338K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,017 M while annual income is 5,868 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,104 M while its latest quarter income was 4,226 M.