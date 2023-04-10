$2.54M in average volume shows that Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is heading in the right direction

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $54.63, up 0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.04 and dropped to $54.37 before settling in for the closing price of $54.56. Over the past 52 weeks, NDAQ has traded in a range of $46.77-$69.22.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.80%. With a float of $340.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $491.27 million.

The firm has a total of 6377 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of Nasdaq Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 262,550. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $52.51, taking the stock ownership to the 48,083 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 3,000 for $56.17, making the entire transaction worth $168,510. This insider now owns 53,083 shares in total.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.53% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nasdaq Inc.’s (NDAQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nasdaq Inc., NDAQ], we can find that recorded value of 2.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Nasdaq Inc.’s (NDAQ) raw stochastic average was set at 20.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.44. The third major resistance level sits at $55.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.83.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.68 billion has total of 489,003K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,226 M in contrast with the sum of 1,125 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,582 M and last quarter income was 240,000 K.