$21.17M in average volume shows that Genius Group Limited (GNS) is heading in the right direction

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) on April 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.27, plunging -8.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. Within the past 52 weeks, GNS’s price has moved between $0.30 and $36.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 241 employees.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Genius Group Limited (GNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Looking closely at Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.38 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 19.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 290.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.8652, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9205. However, in the short run, Genius Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3033. Second resistance stands at $1.4167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9233.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.91 million based on 21,520K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,780 K and income totals -4,490 K. The company made 6,972 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,592 K in sales during its previous quarter.