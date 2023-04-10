-28.12% percent quarterly performance for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is not indicative of the underlying story

April 06, 2023, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) trading session started at the price of $15.45, that was 0.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.54 and dropped to $15.125 before settling in for the closing price of $15.34. A 52-week range for VNO has been $12.53 – $43.42.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -2.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -505.10%. With a float of $176.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3146 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vornado Realty Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 8.09%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 4,998,913. In this transaction Director of this company sold 119,100 shares at a rate of $41.97, taking the stock ownership to the 1,100,451 shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -505.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -31.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.84 million, its volume of 3.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.56 in the near term. At $15.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.73.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

There are 191,867K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.94 billion. As of now, sales total 1,800 M while income totals -346,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 446,940 K while its last quarter net income were -477,750 K.