$5.02M in average volume shows that Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is heading in the right direction

On April 06, 2023, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) opened at $21.53, lower -1.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.635 and dropped to $21.311 before settling in for the closing price of $21.69. Price fluctuations for FLEX have ranged from $13.63 to $25.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 1.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.00% at the time writing. With a float of $450.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $452.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 172648 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.33, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 206,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.60, taking the stock ownership to the 29,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,512 for $21.95, making the entire transaction worth $33,185. This insider now owns 18,266 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.31% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.93 million, its volume of 3.05 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 36.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.55 in the near term. At $21.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.91.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

There are currently 451,081K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,041 M according to its annual income of 936,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,756 M and its income totaled 230,000 K.