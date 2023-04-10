$5.46M in average volume shows that Sea Limited (SE) is heading in the right direction

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $84.32, down -1.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.68 and dropped to $82.32 before settling in for the closing price of $85.70. Over the past 52 weeks, SE has traded in a range of $40.67-$122.90.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 97.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.00%. With a float of $356.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $560.33 million.

The firm has a total of 67300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.65, operating margin of -11.34, and the pretax margin is -12.05.

Sea Limited (SE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Sea Limited is 11.37%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%.

Sea Limited (SE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.79) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of -13.26 while generating a return on equity of -25.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sea Limited’s (SE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sea Limited, SE], we can find that recorded value of 3.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.69.

During the past 100 days, Sea Limited’s (SE) raw stochastic average was set at 89.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $85.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $86.05. The third major resistance level sits at $87.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.35.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 47.97 billion has total of 557,738K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,450 M in contrast with the sum of -1,651 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,452 M and last quarter income was 426,800 K.