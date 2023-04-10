5.76% volatility in First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on April 06, 2023, with First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) stock priced at $7.40, up 0.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.57 and dropped to $7.20 before settling in for the closing price of $7.47. AG’s price has ranged from $5.53 to $14.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1200.00%. With a float of $267.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $274.48 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.45, operating margin of -8.27, and the pretax margin is -9.84.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 2.38%, while institutional ownership is 31.96%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.31 while generating a return on equity of -8.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1200.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Majestic Silver Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) saw its 5-day average volume 7.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 45.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.63 in the near term. At $7.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.89.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.05 billion, the company has a total of 274,480K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 624,220 K while annual income is -114,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 148,190 K while its latest quarter income was -16,820 K.