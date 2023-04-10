$6.00M in average volume shows that Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is heading in the right direction

On April 06, 2023, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) opened at $23.84, lower -2.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.99 and dropped to $23.35 before settling in for the closing price of $24.00. Price fluctuations for AR have ranged from $20.65 to $48.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 14.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -56.40% at the time writing. With a float of $263.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 586 employees.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corporation is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 24,435,884. In this transaction Director of this company sold 779,755 shares at a rate of $31.34, taking the stock ownership to the 4,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director sold 220,245 for $31.16, making the entire transaction worth $6,862,284. This insider now owns 4,779,755 shares in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.91) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Antero Resources Corporation (AR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Looking closely at Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR), its last 5-days average volume was 5.09 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.49. However, in the short run, Antero Resources Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.86. Second resistance stands at $24.25. The third major resistance level sits at $24.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.58.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

There are currently 295,249K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,138 M according to its annual income of 1,899 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,085 M and its income totaled 730,300 K.