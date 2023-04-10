-75.69% percent quarterly performance for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 06, 2023, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) opened at $0.1002, higher 0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1016 and dropped to $0.097 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Price fluctuations for MULN have ranged from $0.09 to $2.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.95 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.13 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 118 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 250.59 million, its volume of 404.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 148.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2293, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4645. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1031 in the near term. At $0.1047, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1077. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0985, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0955. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0939.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are currently 1,747,209K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 214.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -739,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -376,276 K.