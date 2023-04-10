-9.71% percent quarterly performance for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $64.61, up 0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.80 and dropped to $64.12 before settling in for the closing price of $64.46. Over the past 52 weeks, AFL has traded in a range of $52.07-$74.01.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -2.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.10%. With a float of $563.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $619.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12882 employees.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Aflac Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 32,225. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $64.45, taking the stock ownership to the 19,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ sold 22,291 for $70.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,568,395. This insider now owns 53,925 shares in total.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.21) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +21.54 while generating a return on equity of 15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.13% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Looking closely at Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) raw stochastic average was set at 31.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.36. However, in the short run, Aflac Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.87. Second resistance stands at $65.17. The third major resistance level sits at $65.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.51.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.43 billion has total of 612,209K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,502 M in contrast with the sum of 4,201 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,010 M and last quarter income was 185,000 K.