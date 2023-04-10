A look at AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $26.20, up 0.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.90 and dropped to $26.115 before settling in for the closing price of $26.69. Over the past 52 weeks, AU has traded in a range of $11.94-$26.77.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -52.30%. With a float of $413.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32594 employees.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.63% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Looking closely at AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU), its last 5-days average volume was 4.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 99.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.06. However, in the short run, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.09. Second resistance stands at $27.39. The third major resistance level sits at $27.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.52.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.17 billion has total of 418,600K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,501 M in contrast with the sum of 297,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 986,000 K and last quarter income was 153,000 K.