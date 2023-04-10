A look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) kicked off on April 06, 2023, at the price of $6.31, up 4.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.66 and dropped to $6.255 before settling in for the closing price of $6.35. Over the past 52 weeks, CD has traded in a range of $4.18-$9.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 105.10%. With a float of $176.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1315 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.59, operating margin of +26.11, and the pretax margin is +20.78.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +14.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.13.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.21 million, its volume of 1.04 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 27.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.78 in the near term. At $6.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.97.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.33 billion has total of 366,280K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 659,930 K in contrast with the sum of 94,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 201,570 K and last quarter income was 16,890 K.